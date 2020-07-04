619 Cleardale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME property, totally upgraded like the new homes. A must see to believe and it will not last long! Ceramic tile and hardwood floors with matching kitchen cabinets. Two living areas with arches, two bathrooms,carpet in bedrooms only with hug over sized two car garage. Large fenced backyard with easy access to I 35, I 20 and Hwy 67. Very close to schools, grocery stores, an abundance of retail shopping and a variety of churches. Schedule your showing today and make application by texting or calling. Please text Tracy, licensees with your name, company, license, along with showing time and date. All showings require approval with a minimal of 1 hour notice.