All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 619 Cleardale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
619 Cleardale Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:18 PM

619 Cleardale Drive

619 Cleardale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Cleardale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME property, totally upgraded like the new homes. A must see to believe and it will not last long! Ceramic tile and hardwood floors with matching kitchen cabinets. Two living areas with arches, two bathrooms,carpet in bedrooms only with hug over sized two car garage. Large fenced backyard with easy access to I 35, I 20 and Hwy 67. Very close to schools, grocery stores, an abundance of retail shopping and a variety of churches. Schedule your showing today and make application by texting or calling. Please text Tracy, licensees with your name, company, license, along with showing time and date. All showings require approval with a minimal of 1 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Cleardale Drive have any available units?
619 Cleardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Cleardale Drive have?
Some of 619 Cleardale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Cleardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
619 Cleardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Cleardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 619 Cleardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 619 Cleardale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 619 Cleardale Drive offers parking.
Does 619 Cleardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Cleardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Cleardale Drive have a pool?
No, 619 Cleardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 619 Cleardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 619 Cleardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Cleardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Cleardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University