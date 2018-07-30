619 Buckalew Street

Amenities

Nestled between Winnekta Heights and the Bishop Arts District; West 12th and Tyler street. Features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Upgraded to the max, quartz countertops, wood floors throughout, no carpet. Large custom kitchen with huge center island, tons of cabinet and storage space. Open floor plans brings this amazing home together. Long wide driveway with detached two car garage in rear, electronic cedar gate added for extra security. Nice stainless steel appliances including Samsung fridge. This home has it all. Walking distance to schools and Planet Fitness. Ring doorbell included. Short term leases available. Ready for immediate occupancy.