Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

619 Buckalew Street

619 Buckalew Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 Buckalew Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Nestled between Winnekta Heights and the Bishop Arts District; West 12th and Tyler street. Features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Upgraded to the max, quartz countertops, wood floors throughout, no carpet. Large custom kitchen with huge center island, tons of cabinet and storage space. Open floor plans brings this amazing home together. Long wide driveway with detached two car garage in rear, electronic cedar gate added for extra security. Nice stainless steel appliances including Samsung fridge. This home has it all. Walking distance to schools and Planet Fitness. Ring doorbell included. Short term leases available. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Buckalew Street have any available units?
619 Buckalew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Buckalew Street have?
Some of 619 Buckalew Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Buckalew Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 Buckalew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Buckalew Street pet-friendly?
No, 619 Buckalew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 619 Buckalew Street offer parking?
Yes, 619 Buckalew Street offers parking.
Does 619 Buckalew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Buckalew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Buckalew Street have a pool?
No, 619 Buckalew Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 Buckalew Street have accessible units?
No, 619 Buckalew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Buckalew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Buckalew Street has units with dishwashers.

