6161 Glennox Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Modernly redesigned in the desirable University Meadows Neighborhood. Contemporarily transformed down to the studs with an open concept floor plan, stylish designer finishes and smart home upgrades. Entertain in style with 2 living & 2 dining & a kitchen featuring marble counter, Thermador gas cooktop & hood, newly installed cabinetry, SMART convection oven, & dual zone wine fridge. Relax in the tranquil master suite bath surrounded by Carrera marble, double vanity, LED mirrors, and walk-in closet with built-ins. This green, state of the art home is equipped with 2 newly installed HVAC, smart thermostat, light switches, garage door opener, locks & ring door bell, low-e windows and doors, & LED lighting.