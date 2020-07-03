All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6161 Glennox Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6161 Glennox Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

6161 Glennox Lane

6161 Glennox Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6161 Glennox Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modernly redesigned in the desirable University Meadows Neighborhood. Contemporarily transformed down to the studs with an open concept floor plan, stylish designer finishes and smart home upgrades. Entertain in style with 2 living & 2 dining & a kitchen featuring marble counter, Thermador gas cooktop & hood, newly installed cabinetry, SMART convection oven, & dual zone wine fridge. Relax in the tranquil master suite bath surrounded by Carrera marble, double vanity, LED mirrors, and walk-in closet with built-ins. This green, state of the art home is equipped with 2 newly installed HVAC, smart thermostat, light switches, garage door opener, locks & ring door bell, low-e windows and doors, & LED lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Glennox Lane have any available units?
6161 Glennox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6161 Glennox Lane have?
Some of 6161 Glennox Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 Glennox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Glennox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Glennox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6161 Glennox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6161 Glennox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6161 Glennox Lane offers parking.
Does 6161 Glennox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Glennox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Glennox Lane have a pool?
No, 6161 Glennox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6161 Glennox Lane have accessible units?
No, 6161 Glennox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Glennox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6161 Glennox Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University