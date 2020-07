Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet cottage has been beautifully updated with an open floor plan and high-end finishes in the kitchen and master bath. Fantastic location close to Tietze Park and in Mockingbird Elementary, also convenient to White Rock Lake, Greenville, and all that the Lakewood area has to offer. Wonderful patio and shady, fenced-in backyard, plus a two-car garage.