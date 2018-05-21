All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6146 Belgrade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6146 Belgrade Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6146 Belgrade Avenue

6146 Belgrade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6146 Belgrade Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious open home is centrally located in established Parkdale neighborhood. Only 4 miles from downtown and White Rock Lake. Walking distance to 2 neighborhood parks. Large corner lot, Backyard can host a large group of family or friends for the Sunday cookout. 12 X 9 Storage Bldg will protect your grill and lawn mower when not in use; your croquet set, soccer balls, or whatever you choose to store there. Master suite has a built-in dresser, double closets. Vintage house with nice hardwood flooring throughout. Utility room with hook-ups for washer and dryer. Both gas and electric hookups for dryer. Hurry! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have any available units?
6146 Belgrade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have?
Some of 6146 Belgrade Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Belgrade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Belgrade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Belgrade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6146 Belgrade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6146 Belgrade Avenue offers parking.
Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6146 Belgrade Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have a pool?
No, 6146 Belgrade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6146 Belgrade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Belgrade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6146 Belgrade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University