6146 Belgrade Avenue

This spacious open home is centrally located in established Parkdale neighborhood. Only 4 miles from downtown and White Rock Lake. Walking distance to 2 neighborhood parks. Large corner lot, Backyard can host a large group of family or friends for the Sunday cookout. 12 X 9 Storage Bldg will protect your grill and lawn mower when not in use; your croquet set, soccer balls, or whatever you choose to store there. Master suite has a built-in dresser, double closets. Vintage house with nice hardwood flooring throughout. Utility room with hook-ups for washer and dryer. Both gas and electric hookups for dryer. Hurry! Won't last long!