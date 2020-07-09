Rent Calculator
6140 Oram
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM
6140 Oram
6140 Oram Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6140 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6140 Oram have any available units?
6140 Oram doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6140 Oram have?
Some of 6140 Oram's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6140 Oram currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Oram is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Oram pet-friendly?
No, 6140 Oram is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6140 Oram offer parking?
No, 6140 Oram does not offer parking.
Does 6140 Oram have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 Oram does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Oram have a pool?
No, 6140 Oram does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Oram have accessible units?
No, 6140 Oram does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Oram have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Oram has units with dishwashers.
