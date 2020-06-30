614 Blair Boulevard

Amenities

Charming cottage nestled in the lush Hollywood, Santa Monica neighborhood near Lakewood with Lakewood Elementary. Walk to White Rock Lake, Lindsley Park, Santa Fe Trail or bicycle over to many shops and restaurants near Lakewood Village. Home is in great shape and has been freshly painted with new granite counters, hardware, and stainless cooktop oven. It features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods throughout, lower level game room, expansive decked patio, newer 8ft privacy fence, and HVA updates in the recent past. Quick access to Lakewood, Lower Greenville, Downtown Dallas. Lakewood Elementary!