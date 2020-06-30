All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:01 AM

614 Blair Boulevard

614 Blair Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

614 Blair Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Charming cottage nestled in the lush Hollywood, Santa Monica neighborhood near Lakewood with Lakewood Elementary. Walk to White Rock Lake, Lindsley Park, Santa Fe Trail or bicycle over to many shops and restaurants near Lakewood Village. Home is in great shape and has been freshly painted with new granite counters, hardware, and stainless cooktop oven. It features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods throughout, lower level game room, expansive decked patio, newer 8ft privacy fence, and HVA updates in the recent past. Quick access to Lakewood, Lower Greenville, Downtown Dallas. Lakewood Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Blair Boulevard have any available units?
614 Blair Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Blair Boulevard have?
Some of 614 Blair Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Blair Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
614 Blair Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Blair Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 614 Blair Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 614 Blair Boulevard offer parking?
No, 614 Blair Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 614 Blair Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Blair Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Blair Boulevard have a pool?
No, 614 Blair Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 614 Blair Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 614 Blair Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Blair Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Blair Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

