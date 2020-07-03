All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2019

6132 Town Hill Lane

6132 Town Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6132 Town Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity to lease updated East Dallas home, located on a large, heavily treed corner lot. Eat in kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Bathrooms are stunning!  Recently renovated with quartz counters, tile, and lighted mirrors; newer powder bath added for guests. Large master suite w sun-filled sitting area, separate vanity, walk-in closet, door to patio. Private, beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Two car detached garage with auto gate. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Lawn care included. Prime location - close to shopping & restaurants w easy access to highways and close to SMU and WR Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Town Hill Lane have any available units?
6132 Town Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6132 Town Hill Lane have?
Some of 6132 Town Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Town Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Town Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Town Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6132 Town Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6132 Town Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Town Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 6132 Town Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Town Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Town Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6132 Town Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Town Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6132 Town Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Town Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6132 Town Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

