6132 Town Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing opportunity to lease updated East Dallas home, located on a large, heavily treed corner lot. Eat in kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Bathrooms are stunning! Recently renovated with quartz counters, tile, and lighted mirrors; newer powder bath added for guests. Large master suite w sun-filled sitting area, separate vanity, walk-in closet, door to patio. Private, beautifully landscaped backyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Two car detached garage with auto gate. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Lawn care included. Prime location - close to shopping & restaurants w easy access to highways and close to SMU and WR Lake.