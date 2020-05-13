6130 Belgrade Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Dallas Best Kept Secret. Only 3 miles east of Downtown Dallas, 3 miles South of White Rock Lake. Short Walk to Dart. Affordable 2 bedroom brick. Beautiful hardwood floors, Central Heat & Air. Large living area; nice sized room at rear of home described above as an OTHER room because with summer heat, it can't be cooled enough to call it a bedroom or den. If TENANT wanted to put circulating fans or free standing air conditioning unit in that room, it could be used for a den or bedroom but LANDLORD will not cool that back room. Cute kitchen. Full sized Washer Dryer connections in utility room, large backyard with nice-sized storage shed, garage. Cute little front porcH to sit & relax at the end of day.