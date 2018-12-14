All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6128 Mccommas Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6128 Mccommas Boulevard
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:24 AM

6128 Mccommas Boulevard

6128 Mccommas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6128 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming house in great M street location on heavily treed corner lot. Great location minutes from Greenville Ave., Whiterock Lake & Central Expwy. Spacious floor plan with large living room & 2nd living off kitchen. Nice original hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Great outdoor space with large rear fenced yard & new wood deck with built in seating around the perimeter. New kitchen appliances & full sized washer included. Detached 2 car garage with attached workshop. Located within the highly rated Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone.
Pet friendly & available for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have any available units?
6128 Mccommas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have?
Some of 6128 Mccommas Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 Mccommas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Mccommas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Mccommas Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Mccommas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 Mccommas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University