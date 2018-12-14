6128 Mccommas Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming house in great M street location on heavily treed corner lot. Great location minutes from Greenville Ave., Whiterock Lake & Central Expwy. Spacious floor plan with large living room & 2nd living off kitchen. Nice original hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Great outdoor space with large rear fenced yard & new wood deck with built in seating around the perimeter. New kitchen appliances & full sized washer included. Detached 2 car garage with attached workshop. Located within the highly rated Mockingbird Elementary attendance zone.

Pet friendly & available for immediate occupancy