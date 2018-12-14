6120 Silvery Moon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this updated and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in an Established Neighborhood is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like new appliances, granite countertops and laminate wood floors!The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space which leads to Breakfast Nook with a view to the family room! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.