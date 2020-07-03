All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

6116 Kenwood Avenue

6116 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Short term lease for 3-6 mo. This charming, two-story home in Mockingbird Elem is a must see! Enter to formal living w gas fireplace; adjacent dining w gorgeous wood floors. Kitchen features custom maple cabinets, quartz counters, ss appliances, Insta hot water tap, warming drawer and cork floor perfect for cooks. Large casual living off kitchen w access to patio + heavily shaded backyard. 3 bedrooms & gorgeous renovated bath are down. Retreat upstairs to private living area, master bed & stunning bath w dual vanities, tub, frameless glass shower & walk-in closet. Additional room off master is perfect as office, nursery or gym. Fresh paint, carpet. 2-car detached. Situated in sought-after Wilshire Heights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6116 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6116 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6116 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6116 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

