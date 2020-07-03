All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:43 AM

6115 Goliad Avenue

6115 Goliad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Goliad Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Fantastic three year old home in coveted Lakewood Heights. Light and bright transitional design with towering ceilings. Gorgeous open concept kitchen with butler's pantry, oversized island, white cabinets and beautiful Danby countertops. GE stainless steel appliances including 42 inch built-in refrigerator and freezer along with walk-in pantry & built-in desk work station. 2-story living room has adjoining wet bar with wine refrigerator. Guest suite & study downstairs. Upstairs you will find a large game room with connected media room making this home perfect for entertaining. His & Hers walk in closets in fantastic master bathroom. Fresh landscaping and sensational curb appeal. This one is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6115 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6115 Goliad Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Goliad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6115 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Goliad Avenue offers parking.
Does 6115 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Goliad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 6115 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6115 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

