6115 Goliad Avenue

Fantastic three year old home in coveted Lakewood Heights. Light and bright transitional design with towering ceilings. Gorgeous open concept kitchen with butler's pantry, oversized island, white cabinets and beautiful Danby countertops. GE stainless steel appliances including 42 inch built-in refrigerator and freezer along with walk-in pantry & built-in desk work station. 2-story living room has adjoining wet bar with wine refrigerator. Guest suite & study downstairs. Upstairs you will find a large game room with connected media room making this home perfect for entertaining. His & Hers walk in closets in fantastic master bathroom. Fresh landscaping and sensational curb appeal. This one is not to be missed!