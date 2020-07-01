All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6109 Highgate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6109 Highgate Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6109 Highgate Lane

6109 Highgate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6109 Highgate Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 4 bed 3.5 bath home on pretty corner lot in NE Dallas. Minutes away from the SMU Campus, great restaurants, great shopping, Katy Trail, and so many other Uptown and Downtown Dallas destinations. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops which opens to a large great room with vaulted ceiling, hardwoods, and fireplace. There is a large master suite with private bath and private access to the backyard. The fourth bedroom makes great guest bedroom or study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Highgate Lane have any available units?
6109 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 6109 Highgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Highgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Highgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6109 Highgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Highgate Lane offers parking.
Does 6109 Highgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Highgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Highgate Lane have a pool?
No, 6109 Highgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Highgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6109 Highgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Highgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Highgate Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University