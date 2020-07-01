6109 Highgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 4 bed 3.5 bath home on pretty corner lot in NE Dallas. Minutes away from the SMU Campus, great restaurants, great shopping, Katy Trail, and so many other Uptown and Downtown Dallas destinations. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops which opens to a large great room with vaulted ceiling, hardwoods, and fireplace. There is a large master suite with private bath and private access to the backyard. The fourth bedroom makes great guest bedroom or study.