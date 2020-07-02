All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

609 N Edgefield Ave

609 North Edgefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 North Edgefield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Bishop Arts Home for Rent - Newly Renovated - Property Id: 181829

When entering this gorgeous 2,108 square-foot craftsman-remodel, you will be amazed by the trey ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace feature, and wood flooring throughout. The dine in kitchen boasts lovely white cabinets, a tile backsplash, granite counters which contrast nicely with the black stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is designed for entertaining and features a large dining room and dry bar with wine cooler. Beautiful light fixtures enhance the 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. A private backyard boasts a lovely shade tree and new wooden fence. Oak Cliff restaurants and the Kessler Park theater are within walking distance and you will be minutes from the Bishop Arts area and downtown.
Property Id 181829
Property Id 181829

(RLNE5372800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 N Edgefield Ave have any available units?
609 N Edgefield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 N Edgefield Ave have?
Some of 609 N Edgefield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 N Edgefield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
609 N Edgefield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 N Edgefield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 N Edgefield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 609 N Edgefield Ave offer parking?
No, 609 N Edgefield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 609 N Edgefield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 N Edgefield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 N Edgefield Ave have a pool?
No, 609 N Edgefield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 609 N Edgefield Ave have accessible units?
No, 609 N Edgefield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 609 N Edgefield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 N Edgefield Ave has units with dishwashers.

