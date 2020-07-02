609 N Edgefield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Bishop Arts Home for Rent - Newly Renovated - Property Id: 181829



When entering this gorgeous 2,108 square-foot craftsman-remodel, you will be amazed by the trey ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace feature, and wood flooring throughout. The dine in kitchen boasts lovely white cabinets, a tile backsplash, granite counters which contrast nicely with the black stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is designed for entertaining and features a large dining room and dry bar with wine cooler. Beautiful light fixtures enhance the 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. A private backyard boasts a lovely shade tree and new wooden fence. Oak Cliff restaurants and the Kessler Park theater are within walking distance and you will be minutes from the Bishop Arts area and downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181829

Property Id 181829



(RLNE5372800)