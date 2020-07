Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nicely updated ground-floor corner unit in Arbor Court - close to shopping, entertainment and SMU. The expansive living-dining area is open to the kitchen and open patio with view of the complex pool. Granite kitchen counters. Engineered wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Remodeled bathrooms with new fixtures, cabinetry, and tile. Extra storage closets; stacked laundry system.