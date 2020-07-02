607 N. Montclair

Amenities

Oak Cliff 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 1 Story Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Gas) Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fans, Hardwoods, Central (Electric) Heat & Air, Covered Front Porch and Fenced Backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE4102736)