607 N. Montclair
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:40 PM

607 N. Montclair

607 North Montclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 North Montclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oak Cliff 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 1 Story Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Gas) Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fans, Hardwoods, Central (Electric) Heat & Air, Covered Front Porch and Fenced Backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4102736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

