All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6040 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6040 Victor Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:50 AM

6040 Victor Street

6040 Victor St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6040 Victor St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute Tudor duplex located in the Lakewood neighborhood near shopping, easy access to downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor Medical Hospital district and Katy Trail. Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus giant living room and dining area. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops with tile back splash and tile floors. Appliance package includes gas range-oven, dishwasher, new cabinets and stackable washer & dryer connections and abundant closet space. 3 ceiling fans and completely fenced in back yard. Tenant maintains yard. For $1250 rent a month, tenant will get a stack washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 Victor Street have any available units?
6040 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 Victor Street have?
Some of 6040 Victor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6040 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6040 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6040 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 6040 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 6040 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6040 Victor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 6040 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 6040 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 6040 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University