6040 Victor Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute Tudor duplex located in the Lakewood neighborhood near shopping, easy access to downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor Medical Hospital district and Katy Trail. Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus giant living room and dining area. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops with tile back splash and tile floors. Appliance package includes gas range-oven, dishwasher, new cabinets and stackable washer & dryer connections and abundant closet space. 3 ceiling fans and completely fenced in back yard. Tenant maintains yard. For $1250 rent a month, tenant will get a stack washer & dryer included.