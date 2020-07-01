6031 Blue Mist Lane

Amenities

Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning property on a cul-de-sac in an excellent location remodeled from the studs to brand new! This gorgeous home has a great, open floor plan that is made for entertaining with a designer look not often found in rental properties! The large living room with its lovely floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace flows into the stylish kitchen with beautiful backsplash, plenty of soft-shut cabinets, a must-have gas range, and a grand, gorgeous island. The rooms are a good size with an abundance of natural light. Both restrooms are super chic with ultra-modern finishes! The secondary restroom has a deep soaking bath while the master bath has a very cool, awesome sized double headed shower! Come view today! :)