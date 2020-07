Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Come see this wonderful home located in the Golden Corridor of North Dallas, highly desired neighborhood with tennis court, park playground and ponds, close to everything, 2 mins to Bush Turnpike, 3 mins to Tollway, 10 mins to Addition and 25 mins to downtown. Spacious 4 bed 3 bath with mature Oaks in front and landscaped backyard. Recent upgrades include Low-e windows, granite c-top, SS appliances, tankless WH, laminated wood floor, new roof and radiation barrier.