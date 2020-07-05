Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:02 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300
6025 Park Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6025 Park Manor Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful home recently renovated.
Must see house ready to move in.
Beautiful home recently renovated.
Must see house ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have any available units?
6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have?
Some of 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 offers parking.
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have a pool?
No, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have accessible units?
No, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Park Manor Drive, Suite 300 has units with dishwashers.
