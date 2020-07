6019 La Vista Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

WONDERFULLY UPDATED 2 BED, 1 AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS DUPLEX IN NEAR LOWER GREENVILLE!!!

SPACIOUS AND LOADS OF CHARACTER. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN AND WHITE ROCK LAKE. ONE BLOCK FROM SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS & BARS ALONG SKILLMAN-LIVE OAK AREA. WONDERFULLY REDONE UNIT WITH GRANITE TOPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETRY WITH REFRIGERATOR,STOVE AND DISHWASHER. RECENTLY ADDED HALF BATH AND REDONE FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE UTILITY, NEW ELECTRICAL & PLUMBING! LOTS OF CHARACTER. INCREDIBLY ENERGY EFFICIENT. ONE YEAR LEASE. DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. $50 APPLICATION FEE.