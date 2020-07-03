All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:35 AM

6019 Barrington Court

6019 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Barrington Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DESIRABLE FAR NORTH DALLAS LOCATION with exemplary Plano Schools. Preston and George Bush Turnpike, close to Dallas North Tollway with easy access to shopping, Dining and entertainment. Hardwoods. Dual Master bedrooms and bathrooms. Living Room plus large entertainment area upstairs. Covered patio with a nice backyard. Two car garage with covered walkway to the house. Lots of Storage. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Floor plan desirable for families or roommates. Brand Name Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Barrington Court have any available units?
6019 Barrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Barrington Court have?
Some of 6019 Barrington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Barrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Barrington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Barrington Court pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Barrington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6019 Barrington Court offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Barrington Court offers parking.
Does 6019 Barrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6019 Barrington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Barrington Court have a pool?
No, 6019 Barrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Barrington Court have accessible units?
No, 6019 Barrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Barrington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Barrington Court has units with dishwashers.

