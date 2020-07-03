6019 Barrington Court

Amenities

DESIRABLE FAR NORTH DALLAS LOCATION with exemplary Plano Schools. Preston and George Bush Turnpike, close to Dallas North Tollway with easy access to shopping, Dining and entertainment. Hardwoods. Dual Master bedrooms and bathrooms. Living Room plus large entertainment area upstairs. Covered patio with a nice backyard. Two car garage with covered walkway to the house. Lots of Storage. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Floor plan desirable for families or roommates. Brand Name Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.