All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6017 Lewis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6017 Lewis Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6017 Lewis Street

6017 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6017 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a fantastic location close to Downtown Dallas, Lakewood and Lower Greenville! This Duplex also features a large backyard with privacy for entertaining and room for dogs to run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Lewis Street have any available units?
6017 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 Lewis Street have?
Some of 6017 Lewis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 Lewis Street is pet friendly.
Does 6017 Lewis Street offer parking?
No, 6017 Lewis Street does not offer parking.
Does 6017 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 6017 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 6017 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University