Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

6015 Marquita Avenue

6015 Marquita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Marquita Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 1940s updated home on tree lined street located in the coveted M Streets area. Lots of windows, fresh exterior paint, 2 bedrooms down - 2 bedrooms up, large laundry room up, 2 living areas, fireplace, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, great open gourmet kitchen has commercial 8 burner gas range, commercial grade vent hood, granite counters, Viking SS fridge. lots of cabinets. Zoned gas heat & A-C. Large back deck too. Iron Driveway Gate, nice storage, garden shed or play house in backyard. Ready for move in. Located in award winning Geneva Heights (formerly Robert E Lee) Elementary too. ** 6 or 18 month lease preferred**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Marquita Avenue have any available units?
6015 Marquita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Marquita Avenue have?
Some of 6015 Marquita Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Marquita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Marquita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Marquita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Marquita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6015 Marquita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Marquita Avenue offers parking.
Does 6015 Marquita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Marquita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Marquita Avenue have a pool?
No, 6015 Marquita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Marquita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6015 Marquita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Marquita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Marquita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

