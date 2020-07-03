6015 Marquita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 1940s updated home on tree lined street located in the coveted M Streets area. Lots of windows, fresh exterior paint, 2 bedrooms down - 2 bedrooms up, large laundry room up, 2 living areas, fireplace, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, great open gourmet kitchen has commercial 8 burner gas range, commercial grade vent hood, granite counters, Viking SS fridge. lots of cabinets. Zoned gas heat & A-C. Large back deck too. Iron Driveway Gate, nice storage, garden shed or play house in backyard. Ready for move in. Located in award winning Geneva Heights (formerly Robert E Lee) Elementary too. ** 6 or 18 month lease preferred**