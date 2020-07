Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming house with lots of natural light by 190 & Preston in west PISD. Completely remodeled, including new modern tiles, granite countertops, new hardware and fixtures throughout. A modern kitchen with big island, new dishwasher, & glass backsplash. All bathrooms nicely updated. On cul-de-sac, near park, restaurants and shops with new low-maintenance landscape. A new flowerbed prepped for you to plant favorite plants in the side yard.