6004 Barrington Court
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:02 PM

6004 Barrington Court

6004 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Barrington Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
A charming home on a cul-de-sac in west PISD by 190 and Preston. This low maintenance updated home is near parks, restaurants and shops. Newer laminate wood floor are in the living room and dining room. Granite and tiles are in the kitchen. Recent updates include master shower, floor, and carpet in the bedrooms. Large master suite and one of secondary bedroom suite upstairs, and one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Landscape included in the rent. $40 application fee per person 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Barrington Court have any available units?
6004 Barrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Barrington Court have?
Some of 6004 Barrington Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Barrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Barrington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Barrington Court pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Barrington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6004 Barrington Court offer parking?
No, 6004 Barrington Court does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Barrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Barrington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Barrington Court have a pool?
No, 6004 Barrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Barrington Court have accessible units?
No, 6004 Barrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Barrington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6004 Barrington Court does not have units with dishwashers.

