All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6003 Glen Heather Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6003 Glen Heather Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

6003 Glen Heather Drive

6003 Glen Heather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6003 Glen Heather Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Lease or buy. Owner will carry note! Completely updated home in Prestonwood West. Kids attend Plano ISD. Walking distance to Rose Haggar Elem. Fall in love with this unique plan featuring multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy including private courtyard, soaring ceilings, large bedrooms and open concept. An entertainer’s dream layout. Major remodel of the entire house recently completed. Huge master bath that will take your breath away. Kitchen opens to the living area. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood but also walking distance to restaurants, bars, and even live music which makes the weekends fun! You'd be hard pressed to find a better location that has such quick access to PGBT, DNT, 75, and 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have any available units?
6003 Glen Heather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have?
Some of 6003 Glen Heather Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Glen Heather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Glen Heather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Glen Heather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Glen Heather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive offer parking?
No, 6003 Glen Heather Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Glen Heather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have a pool?
No, 6003 Glen Heather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have accessible units?
No, 6003 Glen Heather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Glen Heather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Glen Heather Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University