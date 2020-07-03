6003 Glen Heather Drive

Amenities

Lease or buy. Owner will carry note! Completely updated home in Prestonwood West. Kids attend Plano ISD. Walking distance to Rose Haggar Elem. Fall in love with this unique plan featuring multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy including private courtyard, soaring ceilings, large bedrooms and open concept. An entertainer’s dream layout. Major remodel of the entire house recently completed. Huge master bath that will take your breath away. Kitchen opens to the living area. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood but also walking distance to restaurants, bars, and even live music which makes the weekends fun! You'd be hard pressed to find a better location that has such quick access to PGBT, DNT, 75, and 635.