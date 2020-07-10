All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:44 AM

6000 Hudson Street

6000 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Washer, dryer, and fridge to stay with tenants. Private fenced in deck + grassy space! This gorgeous condo features an open concept layout with modern, above market finish outs, tall ceilings, and natural light throughout. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen features white quartz countertops and Viking appliances. Custom luxury window shades. Relax in your spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower, *AND* a soaking tub! Large secondary bedroom and bathroom hosts plenty of space. Steps away from Greenville Avenue entertainment, and minutes to downtown, this location cannot be beat. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6000 Hudson Street have any available units?
6000 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Hudson Street have?
Some of 6000 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 6000 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 6000 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 6000 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
