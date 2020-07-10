6000 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Washer, dryer, and fridge to stay with tenants. Private fenced in deck + grassy space! This gorgeous condo features an open concept layout with modern, above market finish outs, tall ceilings, and natural light throughout. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen features white quartz countertops and Viking appliances. Custom luxury window shades. Relax in your spacious master bedroom and master bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower, *AND* a soaking tub! Large secondary bedroom and bathroom hosts plenty of space. Steps away from Greenville Avenue entertainment, and minutes to downtown, this location cannot be beat. Pets allowed on case by case basis.