Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

If you work in downtown, this is the place to be. Surrounded by shops and restaurants, parks, and alike. This downstairs unit includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 living, 1 dining, and a kitchen. Charming and updated. Ample parking in rear and street parking is allowed. In the back, there is a huge backyard of which half is fenced for your second family members. This duplex includes a stacked washer and dryer and refrigerator.