5939 La Vista Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Spacious attached home available for lease in one of the few pockets of Dallas offering a legitimately walkable lifestyle, just a short distance from coffee shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's, specialty stores, and nightlife. 3 bed, 2 bath with open kitchen and living room with gas fireplace. Front dining room and separate office or sitting room with French doors. Double attached garage, powder room and laundry downstairs. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and bath with soaking tub and glass shower and large walk in closet with closet system. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors. A beautiful place to call home!