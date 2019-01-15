All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5936 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5936 Prospect Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5936 Prospect Avenue

5936 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5936 Prospect Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 2 story smaller single family house.
Only about 550 SF, but packed with amenities.
Recent Granite added to kitchen.
Recent Stainless; Refrigerator and Microwave over existing Gas range and dishwasher.
Living room, kitchen and closet downstairs.
Bedroom, full bath and another closet upstairs.
Bath has full ceramic tile around tub with shower.
Building has numerous other updates.
If washer and dryer required, add $ 50 per month to the rent.
Tenant pays own gas and electric.
Water split evenly between other units on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5936 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 5936 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5936 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 5936 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5936 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 5936 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5936 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University