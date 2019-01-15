5936 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated 2 story smaller single family house.

Only about 550 SF, but packed with amenities.

Recent Granite added to kitchen.

Recent Stainless; Refrigerator and Microwave over existing Gas range and dishwasher.

Living room, kitchen and closet downstairs.

Bedroom, full bath and another closet upstairs.

Bath has full ceramic tile around tub with shower.

Building has numerous other updates.

If washer and dryer required, add $ 50 per month to the rent.

Tenant pays own gas and electric.

Water split evenly between other units on property.