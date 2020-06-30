5930 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

RESORT STYLE LIVING !! -- GROUND FLOOR --Mediterranean Style Complex Lush courtyards, fountains, pool, huge hot tub & party size outdoor cooking. PREVIOUS TENANTS MOVED OUT AND FRESHLY REPAINTED WEEK OF 6-1-2020. updated throughout, including new flooring & remodeled master bath & shower (April '18). Three sets of double doors open to private courtyard, plus wood laminate & tile flooring [no carpet], brushed nickel fixtures, new stacked washer & dryer. 2 personal COVERED PARKING spaces, #2 , just a dozen or so steps from the back door belong to THIS unit! access to white rock lake & Katy Trail via Ridgewood trail located behind the complex. Near SMU & minutes TO Uptown & Downtown. Owner related to Realtor.