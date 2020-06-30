All apartments in Dallas
5930 Sandhurst Lane

5930 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
RESORT STYLE LIVING !! -- GROUND FLOOR --Mediterranean Style Complex Lush courtyards, fountains, pool, huge hot tub & party size outdoor cooking. PREVIOUS TENANTS MOVED OUT AND FRESHLY REPAINTED WEEK OF 6-1-2020. updated throughout, including new flooring & remodeled master bath & shower (April '18). Three sets of double doors open to private courtyard, plus wood laminate & tile flooring [no carpet], brushed nickel fixtures, new stacked washer & dryer. 2 personal COVERED PARKING spaces, #2 &#3, just a dozen or so steps from the back door belong to THIS unit! access to white rock lake & Katy Trail via Ridgewood trail located behind the complex. Near SMU & minutes TO Uptown & Downtown. Owner related to Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5930 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5930 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5930 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Sandhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5930 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5930 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

