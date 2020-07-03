All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4

5930 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Rent: $835-$930

Welcome home to Enclave at Prestonwood Apartment Homes! We are conveniently located nearby Addisons entertainment, shopping and dining district along with smooth access to several surface streets and I-635 for an easy commute anywhere you want to be. Our beautiful community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring faux granite countertops, nickel hardware, an all electric gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, your own private patio or balcony area, spacious walk in closets, two toned painted accent walls, and central heating and air conditioning. Relax and unwind in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, soothing spa or outdoor kitchen areas with gas barbecue grills. We offer a game room with a billiards table, clubhouse and childrens play area. Residents appreciate our on-call/on-site maintenance, fully equipped business center and our easy access utility connect via the internet. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home at Enclave at Prestonwood!

Pets OK w deposit

Accent Walls Available
All Electric Kitchen
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fans
Central Air/Heating
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Faux-Granite Countertops
Gourmet Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Nickel Hardware
Oven
Private Balcony or Patio
Refrigerator
Spacious Walk In Closets
Two-Tone Paint
Updated Fixtures
Vertical and Mini Blinds

Mon-Fri 8:30am - 5:30
Saturday 10:00am - 5:30
Sunday 1:00am - 5:30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have any available units?
5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have?
Some of 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 is pet friendly.
Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 offers parking.
Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have a pool?
Yes, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 has a pool.
Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have accessible units?
Yes, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 has accessible units.
Does 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A4 has units with dishwashers.

