Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious Dallas home has a lot of character! Refrigerator is provided. Large, walk-in closets, 2 living areas and additional storage space make this space perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home will go fast!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.