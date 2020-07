Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2Bd/2BA condo has a great view of the pool. It is one of four with this specific type of pool view. Real wood floors, open concept, stainless steel appliances, carpet, tile shower and dual French doors overlooking the community pool. Main entrance code 2002 or 7117.



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5927-e-university-blvd



Gia Anderson, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195