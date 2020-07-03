5925 Victor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Junius Heights, just around the corner from Lakewood, Lower Greenville and Downtown Dallas, this two bedroom half duplex is all about LOCATION! Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Full size washer and dry (gas) hook ups. Central heat and air, hardwood and tile throughout, one car enclosed garage and two-inch blinds on all the windows. Just down the street from Woodrow Wilson and Wholefoods.Two off street parking spots.You don’t want to miss out on this Dallas gem!