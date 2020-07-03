All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:56 PM

5925 Victor Street

5925 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Junius Heights, just around the corner from Lakewood, Lower Greenville and Downtown Dallas, this two bedroom half duplex is all about LOCATION! Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Full size washer and dry (gas) hook ups. Central heat and air, hardwood and tile throughout, one car enclosed garage and two-inch blinds on all the windows. Just down the street from Woodrow Wilson and Wholefoods.Two off street parking spots.You don’t want to miss out on this Dallas gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Victor Street have any available units?
5925 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Victor Street have?
Some of 5925 Victor Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5925 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 5925 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 5925 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 5925 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

