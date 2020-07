Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located on the first floor at Bella Garden Condominiums in East Dallas.

This condo has new carpet, new bathrooms, fresh paint and landscaping.

Gated community with two covered parking spaces all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and washer & dryer plus 2 private yards