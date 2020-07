Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Very cute one bedroom, one bathroom Duplex for lease in Dallas' highly sought after M Streets area. The unit has it's own private courtyard. Hardwoods and tile throughout. This property sits on a corner lot and within a nice and quite neighborhood with Blue Ribbon Schools, and dinning and nightlife within walking distance.