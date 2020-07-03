All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:38 AM

5838 Belmont Avenue

5838 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Location Alert! Located in the heart of Greenville! Location is close to fine restaurants, charming boutiques and lively night entertainment. Minutes away from White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Greenville, and Downtown Dallas. Great opportunity to put your own footprint on this over sized lot! Perfect for a custom build job in the highly sought out neighborhood of Belmont. This home features an open floor plan with two spacious living areas on the first floor. This is a rare opportunity to build in East Dallas in an established neighborhood. This property is open to developers, buyers, future homeowners, and investors. The subject property is to be sold as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5838 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5838 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5838 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5838 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5838 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5838 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

