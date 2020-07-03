5838 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location Alert! Located in the heart of Greenville! Location is close to fine restaurants, charming boutiques and lively night entertainment. Minutes away from White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Greenville, and Downtown Dallas. Great opportunity to put your own footprint on this over sized lot! Perfect for a custom build job in the highly sought out neighborhood of Belmont. This home features an open floor plan with two spacious living areas on the first floor. This is a rare opportunity to build in East Dallas in an established neighborhood. This property is open to developers, buyers, future homeowners, and investors. The subject property is to be sold as is.