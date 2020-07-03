All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020

5832 Logancraft Dr

5832 Logancraft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Logancraft Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Living room has laminate flooring and wood burning fireplace. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have any available units?
5832 Logancraft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5832 Logancraft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Logancraft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Logancraft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 Logancraft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr offer parking?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have a pool?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have accessible units?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 Logancraft Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 Logancraft Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

