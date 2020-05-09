5829 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully updated bungalow in the heart of East Dallas. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with gorgeous finishes throughout. Light and bright color palette with plenty of windows to let natural light in. Stackable washer dryer to stay as well as refrigerator and tv above fire place. Master features spa like bathroom with double vanities and a walk-in closet. Incredible location walking distance to dining and retail. Feeds into Mockingbird Elem!