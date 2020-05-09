All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5829 Ellsworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5829 Ellsworth Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:27 PM

5829 Ellsworth Avenue

5829 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5829 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully updated bungalow in the heart of East Dallas. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with gorgeous finishes throughout. Light and bright color palette with plenty of windows to let natural light in. Stackable washer dryer to stay as well as refrigerator and tv above fire place. Master features spa like bathroom with double vanities and a walk-in closet. Incredible location walking distance to dining and retail. Feeds into Mockingbird Elem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5829 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5829 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University