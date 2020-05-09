Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully updated bungalow in the heart of East Dallas. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with gorgeous finishes throughout. Light and bright color palette with plenty of windows to let natural light in. Stackable washer dryer to stay as well as refrigerator and tv above fire place. Master features spa like bathroom with double vanities and a walk-in closet. Incredible location walking distance to dining and retail. Feeds into Mockingbird Elem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5829 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5829 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.