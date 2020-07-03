5824 Victor St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Historic Edwardian Duplex -Upper Floor! - Property Id: 305498



Spacious Upper-level Duplex w/2 huge balconies! NON SMOKING 3 bedroom 2 bath/2 liv areas (3rd bedroom can be a study or dining) 1600 sq ft. Looking for someone into organic flower gardening. High ceilings, hardwoods, moldings, built-ins, crystal doorknobs, high-end appliances, fans, and and-blown Italian glass lighting, signed by the artist, Baths have a stone floor, claw foot tub and shower. Enjoy being minutes from town but in nature with plenty of bird watching. Enjoy the annual fireworks on the 4th of July and all the birds, bees, frogs, opossums, dragonflies and fireflies in this is an all-organic pesticide-free home and wildlife refuge. The landscape is heavily flowered and planted. Within walking distance to Whole Foods, Times Ten Winery, The Heights, Lakewood Library, Paciugos, and Starbucks.

I meet each pet and love animals. Well behaved pets are welcomed with no additional deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305498

Property Id 305498



(RLNE5877500)