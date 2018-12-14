5820 Milton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, formals plus a den. Laminate wood floors in Living, dining and den. New earth tone colored carpet in the 2 big bedrooms. Beige walls w white trim & ceilings. Tiled floors in the kitchen. Bathrooms with updated cabinets, new tiled walls, faucets, lighting & mirrors. Kitchen; updated appliances; refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, new faucet. Microwave oven and vent. 3 ceiling fans. Giant covered balcony! Pets with owner approval, under 20 lbs.