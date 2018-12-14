All apartments in Dallas
5820 Milton Street
5820 Milton Street

5820 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Milton Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, formals plus a den. Laminate wood floors in Living, dining and den. New earth tone colored carpet in the 2 big bedrooms. Beige walls w white trim & ceilings. Tiled floors in the kitchen. Bathrooms with updated cabinets, new tiled walls, faucets, lighting & mirrors. Kitchen; updated appliances; refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, new faucet. Microwave oven and vent. 3 ceiling fans. Giant covered balcony! Pets with owner approval, under 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Milton Street have any available units?
5820 Milton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Milton Street have?
Some of 5820 Milton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Milton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Milton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Milton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Milton Street is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Milton Street offer parking?
No, 5820 Milton Street does not offer parking.
Does 5820 Milton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Milton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Milton Street have a pool?
No, 5820 Milton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Milton Street have accessible units?
No, 5820 Milton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Milton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Milton Street has units with dishwashers.

