5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning, clean contemporary townhouse. Prime location close to downtown, uptown & lower Greenville. Gated community with hard to find private backyard and a 500+ sq. ft. rooftop deck with downtown views - perfect for relaxing & entertaining! High end finish out with beautiful hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with 14' island & dramatic staircase. You'll love the open, contemporary feel floor plan with high ceilings and tons of windows. Layout features 3rd bedroom or study on the 1st floor. Large master suite with upgraded master bath & walk in closet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.