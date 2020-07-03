All apartments in Dallas
5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1

Location

5816 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning, clean contemporary townhouse. Prime location close to downtown, uptown & lower Greenville. Gated community with hard to find private backyard and a 500+ sq. ft. rooftop deck with downtown views - perfect for relaxing & entertaining! High end finish out with beautiful hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with 14' island & dramatic staircase. You'll love the open, contemporary feel floor plan with high ceilings and tons of windows. Layout features 3rd bedroom or study on the 1st floor. Large master suite with upgraded master bath & walk in closet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Lindell Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

