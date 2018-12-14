All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:39 AM

5814 Vickery Boulevard

5814 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex is newly remodeled. 15 April Available. Finish-out intended for executive renter. There is nothing comparable in finish out in the area. Appreciated by any serious home gourmet, it has Viking Stove, three sinks, granite counters, LED under cabinet lit backsplash. Both bathrooms are beautiful with custom stone and tile work One bath has giant walk in shower, while the other has shower and Jacuzzi brand jetted tub. Two Master Bedrooms, great for a roommates. The home was built in 1926 and gutted back to the studs in 2013.
All new windows, foam insulation, new efficient HVAC unit. Massive off-street parking; which is rare in this part of Dallas. Walking biking distance to major entertainment areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5814 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5814 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5814 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5814 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5814 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

