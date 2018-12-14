5814 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Duplex is newly remodeled. 15 April Available. Finish-out intended for executive renter. There is nothing comparable in finish out in the area. Appreciated by any serious home gourmet, it has Viking Stove, three sinks, granite counters, LED under cabinet lit backsplash. Both bathrooms are beautiful with custom stone and tile work One bath has giant walk in shower, while the other has shower and Jacuzzi brand jetted tub. Two Master Bedrooms, great for a roommates. The home was built in 1926 and gutted back to the studs in 2013.

All new windows, foam insulation, new efficient HVAC unit. Massive off-street parking; which is rare in this part of Dallas. Walking biking distance to major entertainment areas