Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***LEASE PENDING - CONTACT OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION*** Beautiful, contemporary townhome just 2 miles from downtown. Three-story townhouse has 2BR, 2.5BA, Study, 2-Car Garage. Open floor plan with handscraped hardwoods, SS appliances and quartz counters. Lots of natural light in this home! Office/garage on 1st floor; main living and kitchen on 2nd floor. 3rd floor has two BR, each with private bath and laundry on 3rd floor. Pets on case by case basis.