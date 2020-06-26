All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5810 Bryan Parkway

5810 Bryan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5810 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Both a Gated Yard & Private Rooftop Terrace with City views. Ready for July 17, 2020 occupancy date.  Built by Eco View Homes in 2016, this modern town home has 2079 sq ft under roof (1510 AC'd sf). 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 1st floor Study. Geothermal Heat & Air, All LED Lights, Reclaimed Wood Flooring.  Energy efficient low utility bills. Oversize Garage, 9, 11 & 10 ft ceilings. Designer kitchen opens to the living area. Fully equipped rental!  Located in Trendy East Dallas for all the hot spots & shopping. Just blocks to either Lakewood OR Greenville Ave OR Mins to Downtown.  Alarm, Ring Door Bell, garage app all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Bryan Parkway have any available units?
5810 Bryan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Bryan Parkway have?
Some of 5810 Bryan Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Bryan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Bryan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Bryan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5810 Bryan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5810 Bryan Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Bryan Parkway offers parking.
Does 5810 Bryan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 Bryan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Bryan Parkway have a pool?
No, 5810 Bryan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Bryan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5810 Bryan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Bryan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Bryan Parkway has units with dishwashers.

