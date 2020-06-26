5810 Bryan Parkway

Amenities

Enjoy Both a Gated Yard & Private Rooftop Terrace with City views. Ready for July 17, 2020 occupancy date. Built by Eco View Homes in 2016, this modern town home has 2079 sq ft under roof (1510 AC'd sf). 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 1st floor Study. Geothermal Heat & Air, All LED Lights, Reclaimed Wood Flooring. Energy efficient low utility bills. Oversize Garage, 9, 11 & 10 ft ceilings. Designer kitchen opens to the living area. Fully equipped rental! Located in Trendy East Dallas for all the hot spots & shopping. Just blocks to either Lakewood OR Greenville Ave OR Mins to Downtown. Alarm, Ring Door Bell, garage app all included.