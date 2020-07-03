All apartments in Dallas
5808 Elderwood Drive

5808 Elderwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Elderwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Royal Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
SPECTACULAR single story custom home, on a corner lot just under .5 acre, in a prestigious neighborhood, Completed in 2007, this home warmly welcomes you into a beautifully designed split bedroom floor plan with a large Master Suite & bath that has separate his & her vanities, separate shower and jetted tub, home features Hand-scraped wood floors, Travetine, All large rooms. The luxurious chef’s kitchen will delight you with SS appliances, painted cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining nook, and a walk-in pantry, chilled wine cellar energy efficiencies and foam insulation, providing a temperature controlled attic. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways, this home has it all! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Elderwood Drive have any available units?
5808 Elderwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Elderwood Drive have?
Some of 5808 Elderwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Elderwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Elderwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Elderwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Elderwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5808 Elderwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5808 Elderwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Elderwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Elderwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Elderwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Elderwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Elderwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Elderwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Elderwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Elderwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

