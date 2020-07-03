5808 Elderwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

SPECTACULAR single story custom home, on a corner lot just under .5 acre, in a prestigious neighborhood, Completed in 2007, this home warmly welcomes you into a beautifully designed split bedroom floor plan with a large Master Suite & bath that has separate his & her vanities, separate shower and jetted tub, home features Hand-scraped wood floors, Travetine, All large rooms. The luxurious chef’s kitchen will delight you with SS appliances, painted cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining nook, and a walk-in pantry, chilled wine cellar energy efficiencies and foam insulation, providing a temperature controlled attic. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways, this home has it all! Welcome Home!