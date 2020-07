Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Awesome property with less than 10 min. away from Downtown Dallas. You will be amazed at this lovely cozy home with a huge over sized yard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile are through-out the home. Near by schools in walking distance, churches and near an abundance of shopping and retail locations. Family friendly neighborhood. Please call for showing today. No refrigerator but one can be leased or you will need to provide your own.